Local Students Named to Bates College Dean’s List February 21, 2022 at 3:57 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesColorado College’s Dean’s ListLocal Students on UVM Dean’s ListWhitefield Student Makes Union College Dean’s ListDamariscotta Student Makes Dean’s ListBoothbay Harbor Student to Dean’s List Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!