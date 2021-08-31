Local Students Named to Clark University Dean’s List August 31, 2021 at 4:40 pm Clark UniversityYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesClark University GraduatesRoger Williams University Dean’s ListBoothbay Harbor Student to Dean’s ListCounty Residents on UNH Dean’s ListLasell University Dean’s List Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!