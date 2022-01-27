Local Students Named to Dean’s List at University of New England January 27, 2022 at 10:40 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFour on Dean’s ListCounty Residents on Roger Williams Dean’s ListRoger Williams University Dean’s ListRoger Williams U. Announces Dean’s ListArea Residents Named to Dean’s List at University of New England Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!