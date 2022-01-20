Local Students Named to Emerson College Dean’s List January 20, 2022 at 10:24 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSouthport Student Named to Emerson College Dean’s ListDavis on Emerson Dean’s ListDavis on Emerson Dean’s ListAlna Resident Graduates from Saint Anselm CollegeWhitefield Student Makes Union College Dean’s List Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!