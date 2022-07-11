Local Students Named to University of Maine Dean’s List Submitted article July 11, 2022 at 4:02 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesUniversity of Maine Announces Fall Dean’s ListUniversity of Maine Announces Fall Dean’s ListUniversity of Maine Dean’s ListUniversity of Maine Announces Dean’s ListLincoln Academy Hosts Novice Debate Tournament Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!