Local Students Named to University of New Hampshire’s Dean’s List Submitted article July 11, 2022 at 4:01 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesUNH Spring 2019 Dean’s ListUNH Dean’s ListThree Locals on Dean’s ListUniversity of New Hampshire Announces Dean’s ListLocals on UNH Dean’s List Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!