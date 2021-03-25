Local Students on SMCC Dean’s List March 25, 2021 at 10:01 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLA Seniors get Certificates from Bath Regional Career and Technical CenterUniversity of Maine Announces Dean’s ListDivorcesNicholas Smelcer Makes Wheaton Dean’s ListLocal Students on URI Dean’s List Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!