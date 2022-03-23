Midcoast Businesses Support Wayfinder Schools March 23, 2022 at 9:34 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesEdgecomb Eddy School NewsLA Seniors get Certificates from Bath Regional Career and Technical CenterWhitefield School NewsUpcoming Events at Boothbay Harbor LibraryUpcoming Events at Boothbay Harbor Library Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!