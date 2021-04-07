Miller School News April 7, 2021 at 10:36 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesRegional School Unit 40 Pre-K RegistrationMiller School NewsEdgecomb Eddy School NewsWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardRegional School Unit 40 Kindergarten Registration Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!