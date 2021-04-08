More Awards for Lincoln Academy Debate Team April 8, 2021 at 10:04 am Lincoln AcademyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLA Debate Team Kicks Off Virtual SeasonLincoln Academy Debaters Qualify for National CompetitionLA Senior Repeats as State Debate Champ, Team Places SecondLA’s Stevenson Wins, Team Places Second at State Debate TournamentLA Debate Team Earns Leading Chapter Award Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!