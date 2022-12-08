MVHS Band Director Named Music Educator of the Year Submitted article December 8, 2022 at 4:38 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMedomak Valley High School NewsWhitefield School NewsMedomak Valley High SchoolLocal Students to Present on Key Ballot QuestionsMaine Difference Scholarship Applications Available Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!