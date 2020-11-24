MVHS First-Quarter Honor Roll November 24, 2020 at 2:44 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMVHS Fourth-Quarter Honor RollMedomak Valley High School Honor RollMVHS First-Quarter Honor RollMVHS Third-Quarter Honor RollMedomak Valley High School Honor Roll Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!