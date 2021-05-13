MVHS News May 13, 2021 at 11:30 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMedomak Valley Hosts Greenhouse Sale, Bowl SaleEdgecomb Eddy School NewsEdgecomb Eddy School NewsScholarships Available for Business StudentsArt Scholarship Available to Maine Students Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!