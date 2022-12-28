MVHS Outing Club Enjoys Weekend Trip Submitted article December 28, 2022 at 9:03 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesUpcoming Boothbay Region Land Trust EventsMVHS Outdoor Club Weathers Cold on Camden Hills TrekDamariscotta Montessori School Goes to Camp KieveMVHS Outdoor Club Returns from Overnight Trip to Camden HillsCalculating the Probability of Success Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!