NCS Celebrates Spirit Week March 10, 2021 at 2:17 pm Nobleboro Central SchoolYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMexicali Blues Donates MasksNCS Celebrates Spooky SeasonNCS Kicks Off Lobby ChallengeNCS Principal Steps Down, Interim Principal Starts WorkWiscasset Middle High School Homecoming Schedule Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!