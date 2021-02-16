NCS Door Contest Sparks Creativity, Fun February 16, 2021 at 2:15 pm Nobleboro Central SchoolYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesEdgecomb Eddy School NewsNobleboro Central School NewsLincoln Academy National French Exam ResultsMedomak Valley High School NewsTwins with Local Ties Are Top Students at New Hampshire High School Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!