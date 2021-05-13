NCS Raffle to Support Class Trip May 13, 2021 at 11:31 am Nobleboro Central SchoolYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNCS Pairs Students with Senior BuddiesLCSO Adopts Local Family for the Holiday SeasonIn-Person School at NCS ‘Going Really Well,’ Principal SaysGreat Start to CLC Y’s Giving Tree EffortEdgecomb Eddy School News Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!