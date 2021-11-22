NCS Sewing Club ‘Seams’ Like Fun November 22, 2021 at 12:58 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNCS Celebrates SpiritNobleboro Central Celebrates ‘American Symbols’NCS Celebrates Luck of the IrishNobleboro Central Students Celebrate ‘Pumpkin Day’Nobleboro Central School Stays the Course Between Principals Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!