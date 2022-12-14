NCS Students Bring Holiday Joy to The Lincoln Home December 14, 2022 at 4:20 pm Bisi Cameron YeeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta Montessori School Sings to Lincoln Home ResidentsThree Months In: Lincoln County Schools Respond to COVID-19Wiscasset Elementary School NewsSingin’ in the Rain: JVS Carolers Undeterred By Damp DayNobleboro Central School Prepares for a New School Year Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!