NCS Students in Stitches April 5, 2022 at 4:36 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNCS Sewing Club ‘Seams’ Like FunKindergarten Students Visit Apple OrchardEdgecomb Eddy School NewsFood, Life, and ManhattansNobleboro Central School Stays the Course Between Principals Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!