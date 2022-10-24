NCS Students Take a Jog to the Bog Submitted article October 24, 2022 at 11:25 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWES Students visit Hidden Valley Nature CenterJuniper Hill Students Enjoy Outdoor Classroom TimeRegistration Already Open for May Timber Frame CourseRegistration Open for April Chainsaw Safety CourseRegistration Open for April Chainsaw Safety Course Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!