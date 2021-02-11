NCS Teens Give Inaugural Speeches February 11, 2021 at 8:54 am Nobleboro Central SchoolYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSouth Bristol School NewsEdgecomb Eddy School NewsGreat Salt Bay Community School NewsNobleboro Teens Take Aim at BearsDamariscotta Bank & Trust Partners with Kieve Wavus Education Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!