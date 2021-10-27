NCS Therapy Dog Gone, Not Forgotten October 27, 2021 at 8:43 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesStudents Read, Relax with NCS Therapy DogNCS Takes a Chance on Reading with ChanceTherapy Dog Returns to NCSNobleboro Central School NewsEdgecomb Eddy School News Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!