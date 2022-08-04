Newcastle Students Named to Clark University Dean’s List Submitted article August 4, 2022 at 11:22 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLocal Residents Named to Dean’s ListLocal Students Named to Clark University Dean’s ListNobleboro Student Named To College of the Holy Cross Dean’s ListMadeline Burton on Assumption Dean’s ListWalpole Student Named to UMaine Machias Dean’s List Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!