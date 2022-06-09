Nobleboro Historical Society Announces Scholarship Winners Submitted article June 9, 2022 at 8:59 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesApply for Newcastle Historical Society scholarshipScholarships Available for Nobleboro StudentsLA Seniors get Certificates from Bath Regional Career and Technical CenterScholarships for Nobleboro ResidentsScholarships Available for Nobleboro Residents Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!