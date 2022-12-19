Nobleboro School Committee Favors Snow Days Over Remote Learning December 19, 2022 at 11:52 am Bisi Cameron YeeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLA to Continue Distance LearningNCS Fills Final Teaching Slot in Time for Start of SchoolParents Express Support for New Lincoln Academy ScheduleNCS Hires Two Teachers, Needs One MoreLA Seniors get Certificates from Bath Regional Career and Technical Center Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!