Parents Disagree with Damariscotta Montessori School’s Handling of Incident June 9, 2022 at 3:54 pm Evan HoukYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta Montessori Holding ConferencesMontessori Teachers Begin Supporting Families at HomeJVS Focuses on New Approaches to Improve Student LearningLA Head, Newcastle Officials Differ on Financial IssuesBring Your Parents to School Night at DMS Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!