Peter Gallace Graduates from University of the Cumberlands September 2, 2021 at 10:40 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPlourde on Centre College Dean’s ListArea Resident Graduates from Mercer UniversityWhitefield Student Graduates from University of Wisconsin-MadisonLanigan Graduates from JMUWalsh Graduates from Tufts Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!