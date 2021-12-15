Pool Testing Reducing Number of Quarantining Students in RSU 12 December 15, 2021 at 4:27 pm Emily HayesYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWildcat WeeklyWildcat WeeklyRSU 12 Approves Reopening Plan, Masking RequiredMiller School NewsMiller School News Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!