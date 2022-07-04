Receives Degree From Georgia Tech Submitted article July 4, 2022 at 10:06 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMeixell Gets Degree from Georgia TechLocal GraduatesWaldoboro Student Earns Honors at Georgia TechLobley on Georgia Tech Dean’s ListLobley on Georgia Tech Dean’s List Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!