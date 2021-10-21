RSU 12 Hopes to Retain Wiscasset as High School of Record October 21, 2021 at 10:16 am Nate PooleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesRSU 12 Approves Reopening Plan, Masking RequiredRSU 12 May Recoup 2020 Enrollment LossesRSU 12 Budget Goes to Validation Vote June 11RSU 12 Voters Pass Budget with 3.6% IncreaseEdgecomb Eddy School News Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!