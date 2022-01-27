RSU 40 Board Sends COVID-19 Policy Back to Committee January 27, 2022 at 10:47 am Raye LeonardYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesRSU 40 School Board Clashes Over New COVID-19 ProtocolsRSU 40 Increases Wage Range for Substitutes, Ed TechsNew CDC Guidelines May Limit Need For Remote Learning in RSU 40RSU 40 Approves Reopening Plan, Remote Meeting PolicyRSU 40 Drops Vaccine Requirement for Wrestling Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!