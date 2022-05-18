SNHU Announces Winter 2022 President’s List Submitted article May 18, 2022 at 11:01 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLocal Students Earn Academic HonorsSNHU Announces Winter 2022 Dean’s ListBertin on Plymouth State President’s ListNobleboro Student on President’s ListLocal Students on Plymouth President’s List Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!