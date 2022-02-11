South Bristol School News February 11, 2022 at 3:24 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAOS 93 Assistant Superintendent Chosen as Next SuperintendentNegotiations to Begin with Potential AOS 93 SuperintendentInterview Committee Appointed, Motion to Unseat Chair Fails at AOS 93 MeetingWiscasset Elementary SchoolAOS 93 Superintendent to Retire at End of School Year Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!