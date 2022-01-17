South Bristol School News January 17, 2022 at 3:50 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSouth Bristol School NewsSouth Bristol School NewsAlden Hunold Repeats Win at Geography BeeSouth Bristol School NewsBristol School Committee Approves Three-Year Contract with Teachers Union Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!