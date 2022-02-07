South Bristol School News Memo from the Principal February 7, 2022 at 10:34 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSouth Bristol School NewsSBS Recognized for Helping Kids Make Healthy ChoicesSouth Bristol School NewsSouth Bristol School NewsSouth Bristol School News Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!