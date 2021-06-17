Southport Student Graduates University June 17, 2021 at 8:54 am University of VermontYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWhitefield Student Graduates from University of Wisconsin-MadisonLocal Student Earns Degree from University of Northern ColoradoKindell-Leeman Graduates from UNHSieracki Earns Lawrence DegreeQuinnipiac University Graduate Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!