Spring Festival May 21 April 5, 2022 at 4:44 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesEdgecomb Eddy School NewsMay Festival Auction at Sheepscot Valley Children’s HouseSheepscot Valley Children’s House Expresses GratitudeMay Festival, Open House at Juniper HillSheepscot Valley Children’s House May Festival Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!