Spring Fling Fundraiser Supports Thomaston Area Humane Society Submitted article June 15, 2022 at 10:26 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMVHS Inducts ScholarsMVHS Quarter 3 Honor RollMVHS Fourth-Quarter Honor RollMath League Completes SeasonMVHS First-Quarter Honor Roll Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!