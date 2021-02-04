Student Position Available on Maine State Board of Education February 4, 2021 at 4:22 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNew Report Addresses Substance Use, Mental Health DisordersLA Seniors get Certificates from Bath Regional Career and Technical CenterPassages Program Accepting ApplicationsMedomak Valley High School newsAll Maine Schools Get the Green Light to Reopen Full Time Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!