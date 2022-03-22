Students Assemble Pine Tree Amendment Letters March 22, 2022 at 1:45 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesEdgecomb Eddy School NewsLocal Students on UMF Dean’s ListUMF Announces Dean’s ListThe Pine Tree AmendmentLA Seniors get Certificates from Bath Regional Career and Technical Center Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!