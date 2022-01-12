Teacher of the Year Nominations Now Open January 12, 2022 at 4:26 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesTeacher of the Year Nominations Now OpenBowdoin Upward Bound Accepting ApplicationsUpward Bound Accepting Applications from MVHS, WMHSNominations Open for Outstanding TeachersWhitefield Kindergarten Registration and Screening Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!