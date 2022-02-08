Tobiah Zboray Named to Dean’s List at Ithaca College February 8, 2022 at 9:43 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesElla Graduates from Ithaca CollegeIthaca College Students Named to Spring 2019 Dean’s ListElla on Ithaca Dean’s ListMiranda Ella on Ithaca College Dean’s ListElla on Dean’s List Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!