Tolley Earns Dutch Neck Scholarship June 14, 2021 at 9:49 am Dutch Neck Community ClubYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLA Seniors get Certificates from Bath Regional Career and Technical CenterLA Senior is National Merit FinalistEdgecomb Eddy School NewsThree LA Seniors Are National Merit FinalistsLocal Eastern Star Chapter Awards Scholarships Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!