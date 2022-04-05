University of Maine Announces Summer Institute for Educators April 5, 2022 at 1:22 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesGrant Helps Local School Implement Framework for Behavioral SupportsNew Report Addresses Substance Use, Mental Health DisordersDiMauro Named to the University of Hartford Dean’s ListTobiah Zboray Named to Dean’s List at Ithaca CollegeLocal Students Named to Bates College Dean’s List Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!