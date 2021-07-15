University of Maine Dean’s Lists July 15, 2021 at 4:08 pm University of Maine at AugustaYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLocal Students Named to University of Maine at Augusta Dean’s ListUMA Announces Full-Time Dean’s ListUMA, URock Announce Dean’s ListUMaine at Augusta Announces Dean’s ListUMA Rockland Center Fall Dean’s List Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!