Voters Approve AOS 98 Budget February 9, 2022 at 3:58 pm Anna DrzewieckiYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesEdgecomb Eddy School NewsNCS Names Next PrincipalUnion 49 To Form AOS With GeorgetownAOS 98 Superintendent to RetireAlna, Edgecomb Officials Discuss Pre-K Agreement Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!