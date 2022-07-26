Waldoboro Student Named to Dean’s List Submitted article July 26, 2022 at 4:19 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWhitefield Student on Emmanuel College Dean’s ListRoy Earns Spot on Emmanuel College Dean’s ListGorrill on Emmanuel College Dean’s ListLocal Students Named to Ithaca College Dean’s ListBoothbay Harbor Student to Dean’s List Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!