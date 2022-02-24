Walpole Student Named to UMaine Machias Dean’s List February 24, 2022 at 9:17 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesRoger Williams University Dean’s ListLasell University Dean’s ListRoger Williams Announces Dean’s ListRoger Williams University Dean’s ListLocal Student Makes Lasell Dean’s List Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!