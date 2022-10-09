WES Students visit Hidden Valley Nature Center Submitted article October 9, 2022 at 3:15 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNobleboro Students Go to Nature CenterNCS Students Step into NatureJuniper Hill Students Enjoy Outdoor Classroom TimeLive Edge Music Festival Coming to JeffersonNCS Students Study Nature at HVNC Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!